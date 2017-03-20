Suspect wanted in Wells Fargo bank robbery in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man wanted in a Wells Fargo bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 4:55 p.m. inside the bank located at 8101 Brook Road.

Investigators released video to CBS 6 showing the suspect approach the counter. The man is seen leaving the counter with an envelope moments later.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

Police have not released any additional details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.