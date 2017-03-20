Reports: VCU’s Will Wade agrees to head coaching position with LSU

Posted 10:30 pm, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 10:32PM, March 20, 2017

Head coach Will Wade of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams looks on against the St. Mary's Gaels during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has agreed to a six year deal to become the next head coach of LSU, according to multiple reports.

VCU Athletics have not confirmed the news at this time. CBS Sports reports a formal announcement is expected soon.

Wade, 34, just completed his second season as the Rams head coach. He has compiled a record of 51-20 and has taken the Rams to two consecutive NCAA tournaments.

Rice’s Mike Rhoades and Mount St. Mary’s Jamion Christian, both former VCU assistants, are candidates to replace Wade, a source told CBSSports.

