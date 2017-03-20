× Reports: VCU’s Will Wade agrees to head coaching position with LSU

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has agreed to a six year deal to become the next head coach of LSU, according to multiple reports.

VCU Athletics have not confirmed the news at this time. CBS Sports reports a formal announcement is expected soon.

Wade, 34, just completed his second season as the Rams head coach. He has compiled a record of 51-20 and has taken the Rams to two consecutive NCAA tournaments.

Rice’s Mike Rhoades and Mount St. Mary’s Jamion Christian, both former VCU assistants, are candidates to replace Wade, a source told CBSSports.

