Pursue your degree in business at Bryant & Stratton College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - In today’s job market, it’s virtually impossible to start a career without a Bachelors or Associates Degree. Campus Director Beth Murphy, from Bryant & Stratton College, joined us in the studio to fill us in on the different business degree programs offered by the college. Bryant & Stratton will be hosting a Business Career Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, March 22nd from 12 pm to 1:30 pm. For more information you can call 804-754-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu