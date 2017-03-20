Parents concerned about siblings being split up after Baker Elementary fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Angela Lyons was one of several Baker Elementary parents who had questions at Monday night’s community meeting at Varina High School.

Her three daughters all attend Baker Elementary, but they will now be at two different schools while waiting for Baker Elementary to be fixed.

“They all since they were born have been together going to the same school,” said Lyons.

This comes after Baker Elementary was closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday while crews clean-up and make repairs after a Sunday morning fire caused roof, water, and smoke damage.

Henrico school leaders released a plan Monday evening that will temporarily move 450 students and their teachers to new schools following a weekend fire.

Students will be going back to school Wednesday at the following schools:

Pre-K and students in the Early Childhood Special Education Program will temporarily attend school at the New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Road.

Students in grades K-2 will temporarily attend Mehfoud Elementary School, 8320 Buffin Road.

Students in grades 3-5 will temporarily attend Varina Elementary School, 2551 New Market Road.

School hours for Baker students will remain the same: 8:10 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

“These schools were identified because they have available classroom space, so no students who currently go to those schools will be disrupted,” said Henrico County Schools Spokesman Andy Jenks.

Parents like Zena Keys felt a bit more at ease after learning what was going on and where her daughter will be going.

However, she’s concerned with teachers not having supplies and hoping the community can help.

“They aren’t able to go in and get any supplies or anything that they already had in the classrooms,” said Keys.

Jenks said they have heard of different PTA’s wanting to help and expect to have more information on how to help Tuesday.

There will also be an open house for Baker Elementary School parents at the new schools from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.

At Monday’s meeting, school officials said they didn’t have a time frame as to when Baker Elementary will be back open.