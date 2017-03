× Man found shot, dead in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond police are investigating a death in Mosby Court Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Raven street around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. He later died on the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.