Man killed entering Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified a man killed in a Richmond apartment as Kendell L. Coward, 34, of Raven Street.

Coward was found inside the Raven Street apartment building at about 2:18 a.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting.

"Officers arrived and found Coward inside an apartment, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

It appeared Coward was shot entering the building where he died, detectives said.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

