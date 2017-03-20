‘It’s disgusting,’ neighbors upset by piles of debris at vacant home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – A Colonial Heights homeowner has promised to clean up debris piling up after neighbors contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

"It's ridiculous, I mean it's an eyesore," said Shelby Inge who lives next door to the vacant house.

Tree limbs and brush have piled up in the front yard of the Woodlawn Avenue home, along with garbage and trash.

"It's disgusting," said Donnie Duncan, who rides by every week. "This pile of stuff has been here for like at least four weeks, maybe five".

Inge said it all started about a month ago.

"When they started cleaning it out and the people moved, it's been a little over a month ago,” she said. “But I started noticing them cutting the trees down and piling the tree pieces up, it's been at least a month."

Along with the piles of tree limbs are black garbage bags and visible trash from inside the home.

"The trash cans and that stuff and all the wind we've had, it's going everywhere," said Inge, and several other neighbors echoed the statement.

Scott Davis, the director of planning for Colonial Heights, which Code Enforcement falls under, told CBS 6, the city sent a certified letter to the owner on March 7.

The letter outlined the violations.

"The violation is trash and debris, the owners of the property are responsible for taking care of the violations,” Davis said.

The home is vacant and up for sale.

CBS 6 reached out to the real estate agent about neighbors’ concerns and he contacted the owner.

Monday afternoon the realtor reported the owner would have the trash and debris picked up on Tuesday.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.