Have Fun & Sing Along at The Ashland Variety Show

ASHLAND, Va. – Enjoy the talents of dozens of neighbors and friends at the Ashland Musical Variety show next weekend. Since 1982, the Ashland Musical Variety Show has been a Hanover tradition. Sue Watson and Lorie Foley were here and brought along some singers who shared a musical preview of what’s in store when the 2017 takes the stage for several performances Thursday, March 30th through Saturday, April 1st at the Blackwell Auditorium on the campus of Randolph Macon College in Ashland. All shows begin at 7:30pm. You can find more information at https://hanoverarts.org/variety-show/ and https://www.facebook.com/AshlandMusicalVarietyShow/

