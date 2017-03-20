Cava Grill, Mellow Mushroom Pizza to open in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — With a location in VCU already open and one in the works in Short Pump, a Washington, D.C.-based Mediterranean restaurant chain is headed for Midlothian.

Cava Grill is opening its third Richmond-area location in a 2,600-square-foot space in TownePlace at Huguenot, a retail center under construction at the corner of Huguenot Road and Koger Center Boulevard near Chesterfield Town Center.

Cava will join Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers in the shopping center, said Anne Balducci with Sledd Properties, the developer of the 15,000-square-foot project.

The Mellow Mushroom location, which restaurant veteran David Fry has had in the works since 2015, will be the first part of the retail center to open in coming weeks.

