Four vehicle accident closes I-64 West in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of traffic are closed on Interstate 64 West following a four vehicle accident.

The accident occurred near mile marker 204 in the westbound lanes, just one mile west of Route 33. No one was injured in the wreck.

Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder and there is currently a five mile backup. Drivers can expect delays.