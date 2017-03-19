Aunt of Southside homicide victim: ‘They covered her up with sheet’

ALERT: Elementary school closed following 2-alarm fire
RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide on Richmond’s Southside Sunday afternoon.

Police said relatives found a woman’s body on the second floor of a home in the 1100 block of E. 16th Street just before 3 p.m.

Family members told reporter Jake Burns the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was stabbed to death in the home where three generations of her family have lived.

Rhonda Thorn said her niece loved to dance and sing.

“She loved to be with her family. All the time she was with her family,” Thorn said.

Thorn said the victim’s mother made the gruesome discovery.

“She was left alone in the house by herself in her bed, and they covered her up with the sheet,” Thorn said.

Police found a woman’s body inside a home on E. 16th Street Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they cannot confirm how the young woman was killed, but said the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine what caused her death.

Police called the case “fluid” and said they could not yet release any suspect information.

“She never did nothing to nobody,” Thorn said. “She just hung with family. This has just got to be an outsider who just didn’t like her.”

Evidence removed from home.

Thorn watched as forensic units removed bags of evidence from the home.

That prompted a message to whoever killed her niece.

“They gonna get you,” she said. “Trust and believe. We’re a close knit family. We’re never going to forget this.”

If you have information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Stay with WTVR.com and wactch CBS 6 News after “Elementary” for an update on this developing story.