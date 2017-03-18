Thunderstorms followed by snowflakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Warmer weather has moved into Virginia and there will be highs above 60º Saturday afternoon. A cold front will approach from the west with some showers and even a few thunderstorms.

The rain and thunderstorms will track from west to east during the evening hours. Any storm that develops could produce some wind gusts over 30 mph.

The front will move to the east overnight, and as an area of low pressure sits off the Mid-Atlantic coast early Sunday, colder air and moisture will be wrapped in behind it.

Temperatures above the surface will get cold enough to support some wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain. A few locations could switch over to some snow showers. Thermometers and road temperatures will be above freezing, but a spot or two that gets under a decent snow shower could see the grass whitened briefly.

As the low pressure tracks away from us, the chance of precipitation will diminish towards midday. Clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon, especially west of I-95.

The vernal equinox is at 6:28 a.m. Monday, marking the beginning of astronomical Spring. Milder temperatures will return for Monday and Tuesday, but colder air will come back Wednesday morning, when we could have some rain showers mixed with wet flakes again.

Warmer air will move in for next Saturday with highs expected to be near or above 70°.

