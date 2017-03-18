× Close call, bullet grazes victim in North Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s Northside.

Officers responded to an emergency call inside an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue just after 2:00 am Saturday morning.

Police arrived and found a man with a graze wound to his head and a bullet wound to his chest.

Investigators tell CBS 6 the victim was conscious and talking with police on the way to the hospital, he is expected to survive.

So far there are no reports of any arrests.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.