Missing teen last seen in Mechanicsville Thursday

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Mechanicsville girl.

Officials say 17-year-old Emile Alexandra Williams was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on Thursday evening. She is described as a white female with blond hair, green eyes, approximately 5’2” and weighing 140 pounds.

Williams was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings and is known to frequent the Chesterfield County, Hopewell and Petersburg area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emile Williams is asked to either contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

