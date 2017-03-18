× Missing Mechanicsville teen found safe, reunited with family

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A Mechanicsville teenager who had been missing since Wednesday was found safe Saturday morning.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Abby Catherine Gallini has been reunited with her family. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone who shared the information on her disappearance on social media as it helped in their efforts to locate her.

The Lee-Davis High School student was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on the evening of March 15.