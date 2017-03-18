Surveillance video shows father’s abduction at Chesterfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A family lived a roller coaster of emotions after a father was abducted in front of their home in Chesterfield.

"Please don’t do anything to my son. He’s a good boy," Monica Saavedra pleaded to Luis Conde-Saavedra's abductors Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police confirmed Conde-Saavedra was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday in front of a home in the 6500 block of West Road. The circumstances of his disappearance were considered suspicious and the incident is being investigated as an abduction.

"He has a family. Two sons. We want him back and we love him," the victim's mother cried.

The family said Conde-Saavedra was supposed to come home after work to hangout with his brother, but didn't show up. They then turned to security cameras that looked out at their driveway which showed the victim at 9:50 p.m. Friday parked and checking the mail.

"Suddenly two people came out of nowhere and one rushed him to the car and one held something in his hand," Luis' sister in law, Sonia Parra, described. "He ended up in the driver’s seat so they made him drive."

The family called police when Conde-Saavedra didn't come home.

"He’s a really good person and I don’t know why someone would want to take him," Parra said.

About 14 hours later, an officer spotted a beaten and bloodied man walking along the Chippenham Parkway near the Hull Street exit. Police identified the man as Conde-Saavedra.

"The people were going 60 miles per hour and they threw him out the car in the middle of the interstate," the victim's brother, CeeJaay Conde said he was told by police. "He’s pretty messed up. He may not be in a good condition but hes living."

Detectives said Conde-Saavedra was found suffering from non-life threatening injuries, but his vehicle has not yet been located.

Cee Jaay Conde said he doesn't know why someone would abduct his brother, but his family has been targeted before.

"It’s crazy out here. Last year I got shot at, then my mother got hurt and this year it’s my brother," he said. "It’s like every year I'm expecting something else now just waiting for something to happen."

Police are still seeking a teal 2011 Nissan Altima with the Virginia license plate VTR-2060.

Anyone with information on the abduction should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

37.459381 -77.515230