Winter’s final weekend will produce flurries

RICHMOND, Va. -- The start of astronomical Spring occurs on Monday just before 6:30 a.m., and our final weekend of winter will continue our pattern of up-and-down temperature swings.

Highs on Saturday will jump into the 60s as a cold front moves into the area. There will be some rain Friday night and some scattered showers during Saturday.

Behind the cold front, it will be colder on Sunday with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s. As some energy swings pass us to the northeast, there could be some flurries or a light shower. The best chance of this will be across the northern and eastern Virginia.

Highs will get back into the 60s Monday into Tuesday before another drop in temperatures mid-week. We are tracking some milder weather for next weekend.

