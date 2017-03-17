× Weekend Events: Date with Dad, Westchester Shamrock 5-k happening

RICHMOND, Va.–

March 18

St. Patrick’s Day celebration continues this Saturday, at the 6th annual Westchester Shamrock 5K and Kids 1K Fun Run. The even takes place in and around Westchester Commons Shopping Center, located just off Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. In addition to the 5K there’s a Kids Fun 1K Run and parents are welcome to accompany their children on the course. There’s also The Bon Secours Health & Fitness Zone Health & Fitness Zone from 8 – 11 am with lots of giveaways and healthy tips, food, music, and entertainment. Registration on now http://www.westchestershamrock.com/. Meet our CBS 6 and MIX 98.1 personalities.

Girls for a Change Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with Citywide Celebration “Date With Dad Weekend.” The national organization started with an idea from a group of black girls who believed that they could change how the world viewed black fathers,” says Angela Patton, CEO. Saturday’s event is from 4 – 9 pm at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave, Henrico, Tickets are $60 per father-daughter couple ($25 per additional daughter). Recommended for Fathers/Father figures and daughters ages 5 – 18, but all are welcome. Free on site parking. Attire is Semi-Casual – Wear whatever makes you feel pretty and ready to party, but not so fancy that you can’t be comfortable, have a good time, and enjoy dancing. Hosted by Antoine Scott and Nickey McMullen with special guest Olympic Champion Shot Putter Michelle “Shot Diva” Carter. This event will feature Garden Tours and a Scavenger Hunt 4-6 p.m., other experiences. For a complete listing of events, visit datewithdad10.eventbrite.com or http://www.girlsforachange.org/.

The 26th Southern Women’s Show is a Three day one-of-a-kind shopping, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, gourmet foods, health screenings, how-to workshops, makeovers, and celebrity guests all under one roof. Special Features include a meet and greet on Saturday with Keegan Allen from Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, and Up-and-coming country music singer-songwriter Danielle El-Jor of Chesterfield County will be a featured performer at the 2017 Southern Women’s Show in Richmond. The Midlothian High School graduate will perform on the Fashion & Entertainment Stage also Saturday, March 18. Teacher Appreciation Day is Sunday, March 19th. Tickets: Adults: $12.00 at the door, Youth (6-12) $6, under 6 FREE with adult. For more information call 800-849-0248 or visit http://www.southernshows.com/wri. Show hours Saturday 10 am – 7 pm and Sunday 11am – 5 pm.

St. Paddy’s Palooza – Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm. Innsbrook’s St. Paddy’s Palooza is a free family festival celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with live music and entertainment, Kid activities like bouncy houses, petting zoos, and pony rides, as well as local craft and food vendors, adult beverages. Make sure to wear your green gear to avoid pinches and to show support for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to funding research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives. Volunteers raise money and show their commitment by having their heads shaved right on the main stage. Participants are invited to sign-up, fundraise, and bring their friends for the head shavings in support of St. Baldrick’s Foundation. For more information visit http://www.innsbrook.com/event/richmonds-largest-irish-festival-and-fundraiser-returns-to-innsbrook-for-the-eighth-year.

Radio One presents the 10th Annual Transformation Expo, Saturday, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 North Third Street. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. with a 12:00 p.m. start. The 10th Anniversary Transformation Expo will be the most exciting one yet, as Radio One Richmond brings the most anticipated star studded line up to hit the Transformation Expo stage – just added as a featured speaker, the Iconic, Actress, Producer, Tony Award Winning, Phylicia Rashad along with musical performances by the Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, Earnest Pugh, James Fortune and Chris Searcy. For more information visit For more information log on to www.praiserichmond.com.

Chesterfield County Public Library will host the fifth annual Chesterfield Comic Con on Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Meadowdale Library, 4391 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, 23234. This year’s event will feature villains from Star Wars and the TV show Doctor Who. Activities will include family-friendly games and workshops as well as Steampunk demonstrations that showcase the unique neo-Victorian style.. Participants can also purchase comic books and other pop culture merchandise from local vendors. Last year more than 3,000 people attended, while dressed in their favorite comic book, science fiction or movie character. For more information, visit library.chesterfield.gov or call (804) 751-CCPL.

Future Events:

RICHMOND JAZZ SOCIETY’S GUEST EDUCATORS SERIES PRESENTS

“VIRGINIA LOVES ELLA” in Celebration of Ella Fitzgerald’s 100th Birthday. Richmond Jazz Society has joined the world-wide celebration of Virginia native Ella Fitzgerald and the 100th anniversary of her birth. Fitzgerald born April 25, 1917 in Newport News, was one of the most popular singers in Jazz history. The centennial celebration is sponsored by the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation. The series will feature 4 vocalists (3 Virginia natives) who will pay tribute to “The First Lady of Song”. All shows will be at Capital Ale House, Downtown Music Hall, 623 East Main Street, Richmond, VA. For complete details visit www.vajazz.org or contact RJS 643-1972.