Try these tasty drinks to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. – We celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with local entrepreneur Susan Martinson from Keep it Simple Syrup (KISS). Susan walked us through how to create two delicious holiday-appropriate adult beverages, Lemon Shandy and an Irish Whiskey Ginger. For more information you can visit https://keepitsimplesyrup.com/

Irish Whiskey Ginger

Ingredients

2 oz Irish whiskey (such as Jameson)

1 oz Ginger-infused Keep It Simple Syrup

Sparkling mineral water

Wedge of lime

Directions

1Pour whiskey over ice in highball glass.

2Add Ginger KISS.

3Top with Sparkling water and stir.

4Garnish with a sprig of lime.

Lemon Shandy