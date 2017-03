RICHMOND, Va. – Hurling is an outdoor game, described as a cross between lacrosse and field hockey, with ancient Gaelic and Irish origin. Host Jessica Noll received a lesson on ‘Hurling’ from Richmond’s very own Richmond Battery GAA hurling team. Head Coach Niall Duffy showed Jessica the ropes of the game, and shared the history of the game. For more information, and to join the team, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/RichmondBatteryGAA/