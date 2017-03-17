× Bank replaces $20 bills with surprise $50 bills at four ATM locations

RICHMOND, Va. – In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Henrico Federal Credit Union is swapping out some $20 bills for $50 bills at some ATM locations.

The lucky ATMs are located at:

Dixon Powers Branch: 8611 Dixon Powers Dr., Henrico, Va. 23228

Laburnum Branch: 1201 N. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23223

West Broad Branch: 9401 W. Broad St., Henrico, Va. 23294

Bellwood Branch: 7101 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237

“This event is a creative way for us to give back to the community and say thank you for the support provided to us the past 50 years,” Vice President of Retail Jason Ritter said. “We are excited to continue celebrating our 50th anniversary with the Thankful Thursday ATM Swap event.”

This special one-day event will last from 10 a.m.- 4.p.m on Thursday, March 23.

And the best part — you don’t need to be a member of Henrico FCU to participate.