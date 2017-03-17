McAuliffe signs legislation to allow retired officers to carry guns in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Armed retired police officers may be patrolling the halls of your child's school next fall.

Governor McAuliffe signed a bill Monday that allows former officers who have been retired less than ten years to be hired as armed school security guards.

Guns are usually banned on school property with an exception for active police. Under the new law, former officers are allowed to be armed while working at school.

House Bill 1392 was intended for communities that may not have enough police officers and it is entirely optional.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled General Assembly by a significant margin. McAuliffe vetoed a similar bill last year, but this year's bill contains additional training requirements.

The new law takes effect July 1, 2017.