Have fun while you workout with Power Hoopz

RICHMOND, Va. - Lose inches, tone your muscles, and have fun! Fitness Guru Chris Lowe, from Power Hoopz, joined us in the studio and took us through a fun hula hooping workout. You can meet Chris and try her workout at the Richmond Southern Women’s Show. The event kicks off on Friday, March 17th and continues through Sunday, March 19th at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For more information you can call 804-228-7540 or visit http://www.southernshows.com/wri/tickets. For more information on Chris and Power Hoopz visit http://www.powerhoopz.com/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SOUTHERN WOMEN’S SHOW}