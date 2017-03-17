Win family 4-pack to Richmond Kickers Home Opener

WTVR CBS 6 is giving away family four-packs and parking pass to Richmond Kickers Home Opener all next week.

The Kickers will take on the Harrisburg City Islanders at Richmond City Stadium on Saturday, March 25 at 5 p.m.

Click here to enter for your chance to win. (You can also purchase tickets here.)

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners in this post:

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.