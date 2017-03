RICHMOND, Va. – Members of the Crossroads Irish Dance Troupe joined us during our LIVE show to perform an Irish jig just for us. You can catch the Richmond-based dancers performing at the St. Paddy’s Palooza at the Innsbrook Pavilion on Saturday, March 18th and at the Church Hill Irish Festival at 11 am on Sunday, March 26th. For more information you can visit http://www.crossroadsirishdance.com