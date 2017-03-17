× Ardent Craft Ales buys brewery, talks expansion

RICHMOND, Va. — Looking to make Scott’s Addition its forever home, a popular watering hole now owns its own facility.

Ardent Craft Ales last month purchased its nearly 26,000-square-foot brewery at 3200 W. Leigh St. for about $1.4 million, confirmed co-owner and director of operations Tom Sullivan. The brewery opened there in 2014 and has been leasing it from local developer and landlord Scott Coleman of Crossroads Development.

Sullivan said the purchase, financed by First Community Bank, allows Ardent to focus on the future, and prioritize on capital improvements to its facility.

“It brings many new efficiencies for us, but primarily it gives us a fixed overhead in a booming neighborhood,” Sullivan said. “The timing was right because as we look at expanding, we can now do so without coordination with a landlord.”

Coleman said his firm worked with Ardent to ensure it stayed cemented in the neighborhood.

