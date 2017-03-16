The girl who interrupted her dad’s BBC interview just made herself a star

Meet Marion Kelly, your new viral hero. The 4-year-old is the daughter of professor Robert Kelly, who was just trying to do an interview on the BBC last week when Marion danced into the room and stole the show.

The internet has not stopped thinking about the moment, which spoke deeply to parents and victims of remote interview foolery alike. On Wednesday, the Kelly family held a press conference in South Korea to talk about their fame and how exactly the whole moment went down.

They said some charming stuff but once again, all eyes were on Marion, looking for all the world like a little Arthur clone in a trench coat and baby pink glasses.

People were loving it.

Robert Kelly's daughter in his press conference (live on BBC World TV now) chomping her lollipop like a cigar is the embodiment of thuglife. pic.twitter.com/05OhEKLHRm — Tessa Wong (@tessa_wong) March 15, 2017

Citizens of Earth. Bow to your new overlord. pic.twitter.com/ZGHbO2znvA — Adam Johnson (@xtra_shiny) March 15, 2017

They wanted to BE her, this little force of chaos that no well-prepared interview or expertise on South Korean politics could stop.

Can it be October already so I can be BBC girl for Halloween?? pic.twitter.com/6h8VXv3God — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) March 16, 2017

WHO WORE IT BETTER?! One of our awesome production guys came in (unknowingly) dressed identical to the girl from the viral BBC video… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6QinQwhrts — Julian Glover (@JulianGloverTV) March 15, 2017

She even has FAN ART.

Everybody's WCW today: Professor Robert Kelly's daughter, Marion! Lol 👧🏻✨ Artwork: @artieyoon | Instagram pic.twitter.com/JvR4VtLf0J — The Dana LaVoix (@TheDanaLaVoix) March 15, 2017

That is true legend status. You do you, Marion.