RICHMOND, Va. – The first day of Spring is Tuesday, March 21st. If you have items on your spring home improvement to-do list, this is the perfect time to learn some tricks of the trade from an expert. Tom Kraeutler, Co-Host of National Home Improvement radio program “The Money Pit” shared some insight on cost-effective home improvements tips. For more information you can visit http://www.greenworkstools.com/, http://www.carrier.com/carrier/en/us/, http://www.lumberliquidators.com/ll/home