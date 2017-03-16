× RACC offering $17 pet adoptions for St. Patrick’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. – In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Richmond Animal Care and Control is offering $17 pet adoptions for one day only.

The special price will only be available on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17.

“RACC always has a huge number of animals waiting for a forever home,” RACC wrote on Facebook. “This is just 17 of our dogs that wanted to say hello in the hopes you might love their picture, come to the shelter and make them part of your family… Get ready to fall in love.”

The regular price for adoptions in $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday’s from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the adoption process