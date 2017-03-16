Police respond to multiple fights at Petersburg High School

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg Police were called to Petersburg High School Thursday morning after multiple fights were reported.

Petersburg school officials said school staff members and Petersburg police officers acted quickly to stop the altercations.

“The behavior of the students involved in physical altercations is unacceptable,” said a school spokesperson in a statement.

Officials said no one was injured during the fights, but the students involved will face school disciplinary action. They did not specific what those actions will be.

“Maintaining a safe and supportive environment is a top priority at Petersburg High School and throughout Petersburg City Public Schools,” the statement continued.

A school spokesperson said Friday Petersburg High staff members will review expectations of behavior with their students. In addition, they said the school will have “additional support in the building.”

“We encourage all parents to talk with their children to discuss the serious consequences that can arise when students violate the school system’s standards of student conduct,” said the statement. “We thank the majority of our students for making good choices and ask students to encourage their peers to also make good choices.”