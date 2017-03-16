× Henrico considers redistricting to alleviate school overcrowding

Henrico County, Va. – The Henrico County School Board will host a meeting Thursday night to hear public feedback on the first phase of a proposed redistricting process for HCPS middle schools.

The school division is undertaking a two-year redistricting process to alleviate overcrowding at Hungary Creek Middle School.

The first phase would go into effect for the 2017-2018 school year, and it would impact between 30 – 50 current fifth graders who would attend a new school instead of Hungary Creek. The new school has not been decided, nor have the affected areas of Hungary Creek’s attendance zone. No current middle or high school students will be moved to a new school zone in the redistricting process.

A second proposed phase would be more comprehensive and would take effect for the 2018-19 school year.

The meeting Thursday is at 6 p.m. at Glen Allen High School off Staples Mill Road. The public hearing is intended to hear feedback on options for the smaller 2017-2018 changes.

Community members are encouraged to sign up in advance to speak at the public hearing. To sign up, call the clerk of the School Board at 804-652-3808. A sign-up sheet will be available at the meeting as well.

Find out more about proposed redistricting options here.