Former Fairfield Commons gets tenants; developer eyes Azalea Mall site

HENRICO, Va. — The first new tenants have opened their doors at a revamped mall property in eastern Henrico.

Arizona-based Bromont Investment Group last month welcomed the initial wave of retailers at its redeveloped Eastgate Town Center, a 300,000-square-foot shopping center being built on the site of the former Fairfield Commons mall at 4869-4919 Nine Mile Road.

Bromont’s Josh Rector said Dunkin’ Donuts, Hibbett Sports, Citi Trends and Planet Fitness have opened, while anchor tenant Wal-Mart, which owns its property in the development, is set to open a 182,000-square-foot store this summer.

Conn’s, Shoe Show, Metro PCS, DaVinci Pizza and Nu Look Hair are set to open in coming months, Rector said, while leases are pending for Empire Nail and America’s Best Wings.

Westward near the city line, Bromont also is mulling ideas to purchase and redevelop the former Azalea Mall property at the intersection of Dumbarton Road and Azalea Avenue.

