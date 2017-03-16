Men wanted for Carytown crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police released video of two men accused of stealing credit cards from a Carytown fitness studio and using them at CVS.

The men, police, said entered a "fitness studio" along the 3100 block of West Cary Street and requested to take photos of the building.

"They entered an adjoining room where there were several cubbies with contents from a class that was in session at the time," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "After the class ended, the victim, a participant of the class, grabbed her purse from one of the cubbies and exited the facility. She later realized her wallet was missing where soon afterward, she received an alert stating that her cards had been used at a nearby CVS Pharmacy."

The theft was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Police provided the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1: A black male with a dark complexion, average build, short dark hair and a dark goatee. At the time he was wearing a dark jacket with a gray shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a gold chain

Suspect 2: A black male with a medium complexion, average build, dark hair and dark mustache. At the time he was wearing metallic glasses, a mid-tone (possibly olive) jacket, gray polo shirt, dark pants, and dark shoes

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.