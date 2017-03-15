Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A water main break has shut down portions of Lauderdale Drive and Cambridge Drive Wednesday morning.

Crews closed the northbound lanes on Lauderdale Drive from Cambridge to Cranbury Court, county officials said.

Traffic was being detoured onto Cambridge, Gayton Road, and Ridgefield Parkway before returning to Lauderdale.

Crews also closed the westbound lanes on Cambridge Drive between Gayton and Lauderdale.

Officials expect to complete repairs by 9 p.m.

Water service was disrupted to about seven homes.

Henrico public utilities crews working to repair water main break. Portions of Lauderdale Dr. & Cambridge Dr. will be closed for hours. pic.twitter.com/t5cYfTB8qG — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) March 15, 2017

Wednesday morning's water main break is not far from a break reported last week on Gayton Road, between Lauderdale Drive to Ridgefield Parkway.