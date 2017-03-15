Police: Man stole car from West End auto mechanic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the man who stole a Mazda CX-9 from Regency Tire & Auto in Henrico’s West End on Sunday evening.

The man in the video stole a key from the auto mechanic while it was closed for the night and drove off in a customer’s car, the owner of Regency Tire & Auto confirmed.

“Video surveillance captured the suspect committing the crime around 7:45 p.m.,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a dark jacket with lighter-colored pants and a sweater or sweatshirt.”

The stolen 2015 Mazda CX-9 has not yet been found.

The car is white and has Virginia license plates “RNHAPY.”

Regency Tire & Auto is located at Three Chopt and Pemberton roads.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.