Police searching for suspect accused of masturbating inside VCU classroom

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident that occurred inside of a VCU classroom on the Monroe Park Campus Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a male suspect walked into a Grace Harris Hall classroom, located at 1015 Floyd Avenue, sat in a chair and began to masturbate.

Investigators said the suspect then left the building and headed westbound on W. Main St. The incident was reported at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.

VCU Police said they have identified the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. Police have not released the name of the suspect, but have released a previous mugshot.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red snowflake beanie and a red hoodie.

Investigators said their attempt to locate the suspect on campus was unsuccessful, but they are continuing their search.

VCU Police said they have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies call (804) 828-1234. For non-emergency tips call (804) 828-1196. You can also download the LiveSafe mobile safety application for free on a smart phone and submit tips, screen shots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7.