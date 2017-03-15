Meet Storm! Virginia State Police names newest patrol dog

RICHMOND, Va. — After a week of voting from the community, Virginia State Police have named their newest patrol dog.

Meet Storm!

The 3-year-old German Shepherd recently arrived to Virginia State Police Headquarters for their canine training program.

Virginia State Police enlisted suggestions from their Facebook followers to help name the new trainee.

“We asked and you all delivered… Hundreds of awesome suggestions for names, over 1,300 comments and nearly as many votes,” said State Police on Facebook. “Not to mention, we had a great time along the way finding the perfect name for this four-legged crime fighter.”

State Police said the creative responses were so good, their K9 Unit plans to use some of them for future VSP canines.

The top five names were Storm, Jedi, Smoke, Hero, and Stone.

Storm has already begun the 13-week canine training program.

This summer he’ll hit the road to become one of the 15 patrol dogs in VSP’s canine ranks.