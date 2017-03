× Martin Agency announces layoffs

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s resident ad giant has announced another round of layoffs – the second time it has trimmed its workforce in six months.

The Martin Agency informed its staff Tuesday it is laying off 21 employees – 16 from its Shockoe Slip headquarters and five from its New York office.

The reduction represents 4 percent of the company’s workforce, which now stands at 413 in Richmond and 450 companywide, including offices in New York and London.

Click here to continue reading on RichmondBizSense.