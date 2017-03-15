‘Large volume’ of heroin, cocaine and crack seized from Hopewell home

HOPEWELL, Va. – Police credit a concerned citizen for a tip that set in motion a major drug bust in quiet, residential neighborhood of Hopewell.

Following an anonymous tip that narcotics were being distributed in the 2300 block of Norfolk Street, police spent a couple of months running surveillance to secure a search warrant, according to Sgt. Justin Cote with the Hopewell Crime Suppression Unit.

Police seized three firearms, an ounce and a half of marijuana, 27 grams of heroin, 2.2 oz. of cocaine, 7.1 oz. of hard crack and over an ounce of “wet crack” (freshly cooked).

“This would be a large bust for Hopewell,” Sgt. Cote said. “You don’t see this type of weight on the people we usually arrest.”

Police estimated the total value to be over $20,000 and possibly up to $50,000, depending on street value.

Cote said that the large volume of drugs was bound for the city and that the man they arrested was likely a middle distributor.

Police described the area in the south-west part of Hopewell as “traditionally quiet” with “low traffic” and concerned neighbors.

“It’s a nice residential neighborhood,” Cote said. “A lot of people live in this neighborhood.”

“They need to start paying attention that citizens care about their city,” Cote added. “It speaks volumes to their attentiveness. They want to take their city back.”

The charges have not been finalized, as a vehicle is still being searched. This is a breaking news alert and will be updated when police identify the suspect and release the charges.