Irish Eyes Are Smiling at St. Paddy’s Palooza



RICHMOND, Va. – Friday, March 17th is St. Patrick’s Day and if you’re looking for a fun family-friendly event to celebrate the holiday, then you’re in luck. Executive Director of the Innsbrook Foundation Yvonne Nelson along with Brady DeAngelo from 96.5’s Brady in the Morning shared a preview on the annual St. Paddy’s Palooza event with Proceeds to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a national volunteer-driven charity dedicated to funding research to find cures for childhood cancer. Brady also revealed that he will be participating as a ‘Shavee’ this year, and will shave his head in support of kids battling cancer. The fun takes place Saturday, March 18th from 11am to 5pm at the Innsbrook Pavilion. For more information you can visit http://www.innsbrook.com/event/st-paddys-day-palooza

