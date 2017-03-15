Danielle Eljor… a Country Star on the rise



RICHMOND, Va. – Last Fall, Singer/Songwriter Danielle Eljor had the opportunity of a lifetime when she performed LIVE on stage with country music legend Garth Brooks. We enjoyed two performances by Danielle accompanied by Buck Reuss on guitar. Come out and see Danielle perform LIVE on stage at the Southern Women’s Show Saturday, March 18th at 2pm at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/TheDanielleEljor/. To support Danielle’s cancer treatment you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/danielle-eljor.



