Flags flown at half-staff for fallen deputy Curtis Bartlett

RICHMOND, Va. — Flags will fly at half-staff across Virginia Wednesday for Curtis Bartlett.

Bartlett, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and social media fitness guru known on Instagram as @police_fitness, was killed last week in a crash.

“This is to order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Bartlett, who gave his life in the line of duty,” Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said. “I hereby order that the flag shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, and remain at half-staff until sunset.”

“No citizen has a right to be an amateur in the matter of physical training… what a disgrace it is for a man to grow old without ever seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable.” – Socrates #teamrsp @rspnutrition @bodybuildingcom #triplethreat @kieon @hannaheden_fitness A post shared by Curtis Bartlett (@police_fitness) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Bartlett, 32, was killed last Thursday night when his cruiser collided with a tractor trailer while he was in pursuit of a suspect vehicle on Route 58 in Carroll County.

“[Bartlett] was traveling west on Route 58 with emergency lights and sirens activated when it collided with a tractor-trailer making a left turn onto Route 58 from the Interstate 77 Exit 14 ramp,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson side. “The tractor-trailer had the green light and was only traveling approximately 25 mph. The Deputy’s vehicle was unable to avoid the tractor-trailer and struck the rear tandem.”

Deputy Bartlett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police caught up with the suspect vehicle a short time later.

Bartlett, a Galax High School graduate, joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in June 2013.

He previously held other law enforcement and security roles.

He was a soldier with the U.S. Army from November 2004 to July 2007.

“Having become a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer, Curtis was recognized for his commitment to health, nutrition and fitness, and strived to motivate others within our Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to work towards healthier lifestyles,” Carroll County Sheriff John B. Gardner said.