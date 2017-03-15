× Chesterfield man accused of kidnapping, sexual battery, assaulting officer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield man has been arrested after police said he kidnapped a woman, sexually touched her, and then assaulted a police officer.

Chesterfield Police said Joseph Arcaro IV approached an adult woman and asked her to come home with him. When she didn’t comply, police say he inappropriately touched her and attempted to kidnap her.

Investigators said the 36-year-old grabbed the woman’s arm and pulled her. Police said the victim was able to escape and called police.

He is also accused of assaulting a police officer.

Arcaro has been charged with abduction & kidnapping, sexual battery and assault and battery.

