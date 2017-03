RICHMOND, Va. – Greater Richmond ARC facilitates programs and outings for people of all ages who have developmental disabilities. Valerie Pace, a volunteer with the organization passed along all the exciting details about the upcoming annual Lady Bug Wine Tasting and Silent Auction event that takes place Saturday, March 25th from 6pm to 9:30pm at the Torque Club at the Richmond International Raceway. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondarc.org/