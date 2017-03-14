Why is Mayor Stoney smacking Parney with a pie in the face??

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Tuesday night's sportscast:

Monacan's Megan Walker wins the Naismith National High School Player of the Year award as voted on by a national panel of basketball journalists. This comes one day after she won her second straight Gatorade Virginia State player of the year honor

The Richmond Spiders open up their first spring football practice under new head coach Russ Huesman

The Spiders also hosted a pro day at Sports Reality in Mechanicsville in front of 17 different NFL scouts.

Mayor Levar Stoney smacks Parney in the face with a pie on National Pi Day, then helps unveil the renderings of the Squirrels new marquee that will be installed before opening day.