× Some Henrico County Schools closing early

HENRICO, Va. — Three Henrico County Public Schools will be closing at noon Tuesday due to power outages.

Students and staff will be dismissed at that time. Bus transportation will be available, said school spokesperson Andy Jenks.

The three schools closing are Brookland Middle School, Freeman High School (including Center for Leadership, Government, and Global Economics) and Henrico High School (including Center for the Arts and International Baccalaureate).

“We wish to thank our students and families for their patience and understanding,” Jenks said in an issued statement. “We had hoped power would be restored for most of the instructional day. Please thank your school principal, teachers, and staff as well, for the work they’ve done to make the best out of this unfortunate situation.”