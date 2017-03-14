Congressman Dave Brat sells Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. — As he focuses in Congress on the national economy, a local representative in the U.S. House of Representatives is downsizing his home in Henrico County.

U.S. Rep. Dave Brat sold his house in Twin Hickory on March 9 for $560,000. The 3,900-square-foot house at 11601 Hickory Lake Terrace went under contract Jan. 2, said listing agent Patti Hornstra of Keller Williams.

Hornstra, who represented Brat and his wife Laura in the transaction, said the couple is downsizing to another home in Henrico. She said they have not yet moved into their new home, the location of which she declined to specify.

“Their oldest (child) is in college, so it’s just a good time for them to downsize,” Hornstra said. She said she came by the listing because she has known the Brats for years.

Juliana Heerschap, Brat’s press secretary, said in a statement that the family will remain in the area.

“Congressman Brat’s son recently went off to college and the family is downsizing. Their new home will be just a few miles down the road,” she said.

The buyers, who Hornstra said are local, were not listed on online county property records Monday. They were represented by Barbara Reagan of Long & Foster.

