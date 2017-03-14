× Chesterfield County Police collecting sneakers to benefit MADD

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — If you have a gently used pair of sneakers you don’t need, the Chesterfield County Police Department would like you to donate them to a worthy cause.

The department is collecting gently used sneakers to benefit Walk like MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).

For every shoe they collect, $1 will be donated to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

According to MADD, some of the sneakers will be resold, some will be recycled and some will be given to people in need.

The department is only accepting sneakers for the donations. The sneaker drive will last until April 7.

If you would like to donate shoes, you can crop them off at any police station in Chesterfield County.

Chester District Station

2920 West Hundred Road

Chester, VA 23831

Headquarters

10001 Iron Bridge Road

Chesterfield, VA 23832

Midlothian District Station

20 North Providence Road

North Chesterfield, VA 23235

Hull Street Station

6812 Woodlake Commons Loop

Midlothian, VA 23112

Community Services Building

2730 Hicks Road

North Chesterfield, VA 23235