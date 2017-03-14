Chesterfield County Police collecting sneakers to benefit MADD
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — If you have a gently used pair of sneakers you don’t need, the Chesterfield County Police Department would like you to donate them to a worthy cause.
The department is collecting gently used sneakers to benefit Walk like MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).
For every shoe they collect, $1 will be donated to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
According to MADD, some of the sneakers will be resold, some will be recycled and some will be given to people in need.
The department is only accepting sneakers for the donations. The sneaker drive will last until April 7.
If you would like to donate shoes, you can crop them off at any police station in Chesterfield County.
Chester District Station
2920 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Headquarters
10001 Iron Bridge Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Midlothian District Station
20 North Providence Road
North Chesterfield, VA 23235
Hull Street Station
6812 Woodlake Commons Loop
Midlothian, VA 23112
Community Services Building
2730 Hicks Road
North Chesterfield, VA 23235