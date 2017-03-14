Celebrate National “Pi Day” with this Edible Pie! Oh My!

RICHMOND, Va. – March 14th is National “Pi Day,” a celebration of Mathematics, but we wanted to mark the occasion by measuring some key ingredients to create a Pie. Pie Expert and Entrepreneur Tracey Winslow from Simply Southern Pies made a return visit to the show and walked us through the steps on how to create her signature homemade Blueberry Pie with an Oatmeal Toffee Crumble. For more information you can visit www.simplysouthernpies.com

Blueberry Pie w/ Oatmeal Toffee Crumble

For the Filling:

4 Cups of Blueberries 3 tablespoons cornstarch 1 tablespoon flour 3/4 cup granulated sugar Zest and Juice of 1⁄2 lemon Dash if cinnamon Dash of salt

For the pie crust:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoon granulated white sugar 1 cup chilled butter and cut into 1 inch pieces 1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water

For the Crumble Topping:

1/2 cup of oats 1/3 cup of Toffee Bits 2/3 cup of brown sugar (packed) 2/3 cup of flour 1/2 cup of soften butter 1⁄2 TSP of Cinnamon

Pie Crust: In a food processor, place the flour, salt, sugar, butter, and process until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Pour 1/4 cup water in a slow, steady stream, through the feed tube until the dough just holds together when pinched. If necessary, add more water. Do not process more than 30 seconds.

Turn the dough onto your work surface and gather into a ball. Divide the dough in half, form each half into a disk, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for about one hour before using.

On a floured surface roll the pastry into a 12 inch circle, checking with your pie pan to make sure it will cover. Place in a 9 inch pie pan. You can freeze the rest of the dough for later.

For the Crumble Topping:

In the bowl of the food processor, combine the flour, brown sugar, butter and toffee bits. Pulse until combined. Remove to a small mixing bowl and mix in the oatmeal. Refrigerate until ready to use.

For the filling:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the Blueberries, sugar, cornstarch, flour, and lemon zest & juice and gently toss to combine, and pour into the prepared pie shell. Top with the Oatmeal Toffee Crumble topping. Place on a lined baking sheet to catch any spills.

Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit: Bake the pie for 50-60 minutes, until the topping is golden brown and the blueberry filling begins to bubble. Let the pie cool before slicing and serving – if you can!