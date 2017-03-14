× Teacher arrested after school receives student sex tip

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — High school teacher Alisha Renee Largent, 25, of Harrisonburg, was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a 17-year-old student.

Largent teaches family and consumer sciences at Spotswood High School in Rockingham County, WHSV reported.

The victim was described as a 17-year-old male student.

The arrest came after the school investigated an anonymous tip about the alleged relationship between teacher and student, the Daily News-Record reported.